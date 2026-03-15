UP CM Yogi directs recruitment boards to maintain sensitivity; orders crop damage assessment after rain

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has issued important directives to recruitment boards across the state, instructing them to ensure dignity and sensitivity in the examination processes while also reviewing the impact of recent rainfall in the western parts of the state.

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During a meeting with the chairpersons of various recruitment boards and commissions, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that question papers prepared for government recruitment examinations do not contain any remarks that could hurt the dignity, faith or sentiments of any individual, caste, creed or community.

He emphasised that paper setters must exercise caution and responsibility while preparing examination questions.

CM Adityanath instructed recruitment authorities to issue clear guidelines to all paper setters, making it mandatory to avoid inappropriate or offensive content.

He further warned that habitual offenders should be immediately barred from participating in the process of preparing examination papers. The chief minister also directed that this provision should be formally included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with paper-setting agencies and experts to ensure accountability and transparency in the recruitment process.

The directive comes as part of the state government’s broader effort to strengthen fairness and credibility in recruitment examinations and prevent controversies related to question papers. The chief minister has repeatedly emphasised the need for a transparent, merit-based and disciplined recruitment system in the state.

Meanwhile, the chief minister reviewed the situation arising from rainfall in the western districts of the state and issued instructions to the administration to ensure timely relief to affected farmers. Taking note of the rain-related situation in western Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath directed District Magistrates to visit affected areas and conduct an immediate assessment of crop damage in the fields.

He further instructed the state’s Relief Commissioner to maintain direct coordination with field-level officials to monitor the situation closely. The chief minister emphasised that once the assessment reports of crop damage are received, arrangements must be made to ensure the timely distribution of compensation to farmers whose crops have suffered losses due to the rainfall.

Officials have been asked to ensure that surveys and damage assessments are conducted promptly so that eligible farmers can receive financial assistance without delay. The state government has earlier issued similar instructions following unseasonal rains, emphasising quick assessment and relief for affected farmers.

--IANS

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