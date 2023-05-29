Exams
J·May 29, 2023, 03:11 pm
SC junks plea against 75% marks in Class 12 board exams eligibility for IIT admissions
J·May 09, 2023, 03:00 pm
Uttarakhand Govt Directs Schools To Issue Necessary Certificates To Students To Facilitate Them To Appear In Competitive Exams
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
U’khand Public Service Commission Debars Nine Candidates From Taking Exams For 5 Yrs
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand Board Exams To Begin March 16
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand Govt Seeks Nomination Of HC Judge To Supervise Ongoing Probes Into Recruitment Exams
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Anyone Found Cheating In Exams Will Be Given Life Imprisonment': CM Dhami On Recruitment Scams
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand Students Continue Protest Demanding CBI Inquiry Into Recruitment Scams
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Upcoming Exams To Be Under Anti-Copying Ordinance: CM Dhami
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UPSC Makes Recommendations To U'khand Govt For Conducting Exams Transparently
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand PSC Gets Responsibility Of Conducting 23 Exams For Group C Posts
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand: Ex-Child Rights Body Chief Opposes USPSC Conducting Subordinate Services Exams
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mandaviya Presides Over 21st Convocation Of National Board Of Exams In Medical Sciences
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.