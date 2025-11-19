UP CM reviews action plan for Mathura–Vrindavan, calls for adopting PPP model in key projects 

Lucknow, Nov 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday undertook a comprehensive review of the developmental plans in regions like Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut and Kanpur and also advocated for adopting the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in executing key projects.

The Chief Minister directed officials to reduce reliance on government funding and enhance private participation in big projects by exploring and analysing the income-generating potential of respective units.

The Chief Minister, reviewing the urban development plans for Meerut, Kanpur, and Mathura-Vrindavan, said that the growth of these cities must go beyond building roads and structures and the development should integrate local identity, heritage, culture, and modern amenities in a balanced manner.

He directed that the proposed Bijli Bamba Bypass in Meerut be developed under the PPP model, similar to the Lucknow Green Corridor.

The Chief Minister, assuring the respective departments of no shortage in development funds, said that Kanpur and Mathura–Vrindavan will adopt a heritage, culture, and tourism-driven development model.

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioners of three regions - Meerut, Kanpur, and Mathura–Vrindavan presented their plans via video conferencing and said the models of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj are being adopted for these cities.

As part of the first phase for 2025–26, 11 priority projects in Meerut, 13 in Kanpur, and 14 in Mathura–Vrindavan will be taken up. These are focused on traffic improvements, intersection redesign, multi-level parking, green spaces, road and footpath upgrades, underground power cabling, water management, tourism infrastructure, and overall urban beautification.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of innovation, efficient management, and strong financial planning. He directed the officials to seek private-sector participation through revenue-sharing and to adopt the PPP model wherever feasible.

He said that the goal is to create urban infrastructure that ensures smooth traffic flow, prioritises pedestrians and public transport, promotes green urban environments, and preserves each city’s unique identity. He also assured additional budgetary support whenever required.

