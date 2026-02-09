UP budget session begins amid uproar as SP raises ‘Governor Go Back’ slogans

Lucknow, Feb 9 (IANS) The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly commenced on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel’s address to the joint sitting of the House, even as members of the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) created an uproar and raised slogans against the government.

Soon after proceedings began, SP MLAs stood in the House holding placards with anti-government messages and chanted "Governor Go Back".

Despite the protests, the Governor continued her address without interruption.

Amid the commotion, SP MLA Pallavi Patel remained seated and did not join the protest, despite being urged by party colleagues. Meanwhile, SP MLA Atul Pradhan from Sardhana raised issues related to the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar.

The placards displayed by SP members carried slogans such as “Destruction in the name of development,” “No medicine, no facilities in hospitals,” “No hearing for the poor,” “PDA will end BJP’s rule,” and “SIR is a conspiracy”.

As part of a pre-planned protest, SP MLAs continued chanting “Go back, go back” throughout the Governor’s address.

Addressing the House amid the disruption, Governor Anandiben Patel said that nearly six crore people in Uttar Pradesh have been lifted out of poverty due to the state government’s efforts.

Separately, SP MLA Zahid Beg also staged a protest in the Assembly complex, holding a placard over issues related to the SIR and Form-7.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told media persons that the state’s economic survey would be tabled in the House following the Governor’s address.

He said this was the first time a state government was presenting its economic achievements in such a comprehensive manner.

The Chief Minister claimed that Uttar Pradesh had emerged from backwardness and assumed a strong position in the Indian economy.

Prior to the start of the session, Samajwadi Party MLAs and MLCs also staged a protest near the statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh within the Assembly premises, raising slogans against the BJP-led government.

