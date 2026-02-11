UP: Azamgarh’s Suhel Dev University, established in 2021, turns major centre of higher education

Lucknow, Feb 11 (IANS) Maharaja Suhel Dev University, set up in Azamgarh in 2021, has emerged as a major centre of higher education in the state and is witnessing a large turnout of students from the city and adjoining areas, pursuing studies after their schooling, in specialised streams.

The University, within a short time span, has created a name for itself and emerged as a credible name in the educational sector because of its infrastructure, range of facilities, and well-trained tutors.

Besides quality education, the students have ready access to modern infrastructure, smart classes, a Wi-Fi-enabled library, a music hall and adequate sports facilities.

The University Registrar, Dr Anjani Kumar Mishra, speaking to IANS, said that the university employs approximately 80 regular faculty and an equal number of outsourced staff, offering various courses.

He explained that the students, estimated at around 300 in the initial years, have jumped to more than 1,000 and attributed the upswing to the introduction of new academic programmes.

“Most classes are being conducted as smart classes. The university boasts of modern facilities, a state-of-the-art library and music building. The university library has also been opened to college students, and principals of nearby aided and government colleges have been requested to develop libraries along similar lines,” he informed.

Dr Mishra also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for facilitating an enabling environment in Azamgarh and voiced confidence that the city will emerge as a key education hub in the zone.

Library Coordinator Brij Kishore Mishra told IANS, “Over 1,000 students are studying at the university in various courses. The library offers online Wi-Fi access and a sufficient number of books by various authors, making it easier for students to study.”

Several students also appreciated the facilities.

MSc student Pawan Kumar Chauhan said that with the university's proximity, he doesn't have to travel far to study. All classes are conducted systematically, and the necessary books are readily available in the library.

Student Nisha Singh said that while she previously had to travel to Purvanchal University, she now receives better education within the district, equipped with digital boards and modern facilities. She thanked the Yogi government for providing a better environment for students.

BCA student Shambhavi Gupta said that female students are realising their dreams. This is a ragging-free university, where both academics and extracurricular activities are emphasised. Previously, students had to travel to cities like Kanpur or Allahabad for higher education, but now quality education is available within the district, raising the level of education.

Vibha Mishra, a teacher in the Integrative Science Department, said that the opening of the university has particularly benefited female students from the surrounding rural areas. Previously, village girls faced many social and economic difficulties in pursuing higher education outside the district, but now they are able to pursue higher education within the district and are participating in large numbers.

Vaishali Singh, guest lecturer for the Commerce Department, said that the establishment of the university has proven beneficial not only for students but also for faculty. This university is a boon for students who were unable to travel abroad due to economic and social reasons.

She added that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in the educational development of the region.

