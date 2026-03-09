Universities must drive research, innovation to match global changes: Gujarat minister

Gandhinagar, March 9 (IANS) Universities must evolve into centres of research, innovation and entrepreneurship to keep pace with changing global trends, Gujarat’s Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Monday while addressing the state’s first-ever Vice Chancellors’ meet.

The one-day meeting was organised to formulate strategies to strengthen the science, technology and innovation ecosystem in the state.

It was chaired by Modhwadia and attended by state Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, along with vice chancellors from state, central, deemed and private universities and senior officials from various science and technology institutions.

Speaking at the meeting, Modhwadia said universities must keep pace with rapid changes in research and development globally.

“Universities should not remain only centres of education but must evolve as strong centres of discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

“Nurturing scientific awareness and technological leadership will play an important role in realising the Prime Minister’s dream of ‘Viksit Gujarat' and 'Viksit Bharat @2047’.”

The minister said the state government is committed to ensuring that research work does not suffer due to a lack of funds.

Referring to the latest state budget, he said the government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has allocated Rs 62,000 crore to the education sector, the highest allocation so far, to give new direction to education.

Modhwadia also recalled that the Science and Technology Department in Gujarat was established in 2003 under the leadership of then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "Several new research initiatives have since been undertaken under the department and universities must train the state’s youth in line with emerging technological needs."

Highlighting the role of research in economic development, the minister said the work done by agricultural universities in Gujarat has directly benefited farmers and citizens, and other universities should also work in similar directions.

"Gujarat is emerging as a hub for the semiconductor sector in the country and research and development would play a key role in supporting the industry," he noted.

The minister further said faculties across arts, commerce and science streams should incorporate courses related to modern technologies, computers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that students are better prepared for future employment opportunities.

He urged universities to align their work with state policies and translate knowledge into practical solutions for society, industry and sustainable development.

Education Minister Vaja said universities play a transformative role in shaping the next generation of scientists, technologists and innovators.

"Education initiatives such as the Talent Pool programme and the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana have led to a rise in student attendance and new admissions in colleges," Vaja said.

During the meeting, institutions including Gujarat Informatics Limited, Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission, Gujarat Biotechnology University, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology, the Institute of Seismological Research, Savli Technology and Business Incubator and the Gujarat Council of Science City presented their work and research possibilities in the science and technology sector.

In the presence of the ministers, MoUs were signed between Gujarat Informatics Limited and Gujarat National Law University in areas including AI.

Discussions during the meeting focussed on strengthening STEM education and capacity development, creating new opportunities for research and development, promoting innovation, start-ups and entrepreneurship, encouraging Intellectual Property Rights' culture and expanding science communication and public engagement.

Vice chancellors also shared suggestions on improving research quality, encouraging innovation among students, strengthening industry–academia collaboration and implementing science and technology programmes more effectively on university campuses.

