Unity talks between SNDP Yogam and NSS collapse

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) The proposed unity initiative between the SNDP Yogam and the Nair Service Society (NSS) has formally collapsed, with both organisations offering contrasting explanations amid an escalating public exchange between their leaders, Vellappally Natesan and Sukumaran Nair.

Read More

SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan on Wednesday described NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair as an "innocent, dignified and selfless" leader and said there was no bitterness or protest over the NSS decision to withdraw from the unity move.

He maintained that the Nair community is a "brotherly community" and urged that neither Nair nor the NSS be subjected to criticism.

However, Nair, responding to Vellappally’s statements, firmly denied allegations of any external pressure influencing the NSS decision.

He said the withdrawal was entirely based on internal assessment and concerns regarding the nature of the unity proposal.

"There was no external involvement whatsoever in the NSS stepping back from the unity talks," Nair said.

Clarifying the sequence of events, Nair said that Natesan's son, Tushar Vellappally, had contacted him, stating that he would come to meet him after three days.

"But did it require three days?" he asked, adding that he had already conveyed that Vellapally need not come, as the latter is the convener of the BJP-led NDA in Kerala.

"The post that Tushar holds gave rise to doubts over whether the unity discussions carried a political connotation," he said.

Nair emphasised that the NSS has consistently maintained an equidistant stance towards political parties and that any initiative perceived to blur that position would not be acceptable.

"It was not Tushar who was expected to come. Given his political role, apprehensions arose about the intention behind the unity move," he said, making it clear that the doors to unity talks are now "closed for good".

Vellappally had also reiterated that his opposition was directed solely at the Muslim League and not against the Muslim community, and said attempts were being made to portray him as anti-Muslim.

He also said media channels were selectively amplifying statements for sensationalism and insisted that his remarks were being misinterpreted.

The episode has effectively brought the proposed SNDP–NSS unity initiative to an abrupt end, underscoring deepening mistrust over political overtones and the limits of community-based consolidation in Kerala’s charged political landscape.

--IANS

sg/vd