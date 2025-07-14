Union MoS Bittu accuses Punjab CM of glorifying drugs, corruption

Chandigarh, July 14 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu on Monday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of glorifying drugs, corruption, and criminal behaviour through his past “as a comedian”.

Bittu claimed Mann’s earlier performances continued to influence his governance, harming Punjab’s institutions and social fabric.

He alleged that Mann’s lifestyle and past behaviour raised serious questions about his suitability to hold high office. He accused the Chief Minister of being habitually intoxicated, even during official meetings.

Referring to a recent inter-state discussion on water sharing with Haryana, Bittu told the media here that Mann was visibly under the influence and failed to address the media properly.

Citing an incident at the airport in Frankfurt, Bittu said Mann’s fall due to intoxication, which led to his turban slipping, was an international embarrassment.

He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had to step in diplomatically to control the fallout.

Bittu also played excerpts from Mann’s earlier comedy shows such as “Jugnu Kehnda Hai” and “Jugnu Mast Mast”, alleging that they promoted bribery in the education system, illegal liquor trade, and misrepresented teachers and public servants.

“These shows weren’t harmless comedy. They carried dangerous messages that undermined public trust in institutions,” Bittu said.

He went on to say that in some skits, Mann, while portraying a fictional chief minister, openly advocated drug distribution, electoral malpractice, and the use of weapons to influence voters.

“What he used to joke about is now policy under his regime,” Bittu said, linking the satire to real-life allegations during the Ludhiana (West) assembly by-election.

Calling the AAP government a “regime of propaganda and deception”, Bittu said Punjab has witnessed a deterioration in law and order, worsening drug addiction, and a sharp decline in education quality under Mann’s leadership.

--IANS

vg/pgh