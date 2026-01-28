Union Ministers pay tributes to Ajit Pawar following Maharashtra Dy CM's demise in plane crash

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Union Ministers expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a plane crash on Wednesday morning.

Read More

The senior leader’s passing has left a deep void in Maharashtra’s political landscape and elicited condolences from leaders across the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers.”

Union Minister J.P. Nadda posted on X, “The tragic news of the demise of Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in an airplane accident has left my heart wrung with grief and my mind numb. This leader, renowned for his diligence and his unwavering bond with the common people, devoted his entire life to the development of Maharashtra.”

“His sudden departure has created a void in public life that can never be filled. Though he is no longer with us today, the contributions he made to Maharashtra will forever remain etched in our memories with reverence. On behalf of his bereaved family, friends, and countless supporters, I extend my heartfelt condolences. May God grant them the strength and courage to emerge from this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, “Shocked and saddened at the untimely passing of Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar ji. Offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers. A grassroots leader and a seasoned strategist, he worked passionately for Maharashtra’s development. He will be remembered for his enduring contributions to rural development and people’s empowerment. Om Shanti!”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed grief, saying: “Deeply pained to learn about the untimely demise of Hon’ble Dy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar ji. He always stood with the people, working tirelessly for the growth & prosperity of Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones & supporters. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, “The news of the sudden demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ji is extremely shocking, unfortunate, and heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to him. Over the past many years, while working together in the state legislature, I shared an extremely close bond with Ajit dada.”

“His administrative acumen, developmental vision, and innate ability to connect with people have ensured that Ajit dada always holds an unassailable position in Maharashtra’s politics. The untimely passing of this people’s leader, who harboured aspirations for Maharashtra’s development, is not just a loss for Maharashtra but an irreplaceable one for the entire nation. On this sorrowful occasion, my condolences are with the entire Pawar family. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti,” he added.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal posted, “The news of the unfortunate demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit dada Pawar has deeply shocked and saddened my heart. His passing has created a huge void in social, political, and public life.”

Remembering the contributions of the deceased Deputy Chief Minister, Goyal said, “Ajit dada was truly a leader of the people in the real sense. An extremely studious, duty-bound, and sensitive leader who always tirelessly fought for the issues of the people of Maharashtra has been lost to us today. His profound grip over administration, as well as his intense passion for empowering the poor, deprived, and weaker sections, was particularly noteworthy. The imprint of his work will remain forever etched not only in the political sphere but also in social life.”

“At this extremely sorrowful moment, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family members and his countless admirers. I pray that they receive the strength to overcome this grief. May God grant his soul eternal peace. The inspiration derived from his work and thoughts will always remain with us. Om shanti,” he added.

Ajit Pawar had been a prominent figure in state politics for decades, known for his administrative acumen, grassroots connect, and development-focussed initiatives.

His untimely demise in the plane crash has been widely mourned across party lines, with leaders from both the central and state governments remembering him as a committed public servant whose contributions will remain etched in Maharashtra’s history.

--IANS

rs/rad