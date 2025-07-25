Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi, K'taka CM Siddaramaiah over allegations on EC

Bengaluru, July 25 (IANS) Responding to statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging irregularities during the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, hit back at the Congress party, stating that during the LS polls in Karnataka, it was the Congress that was in power, and now the party is doubting its own administration.

Pralhad Joshi, speaking in New Delhi, remarked, "Congress, which is unable to digest its electoral defeat, has started suspecting everyone and everything."

"During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was Siddaramaiah’s government that was in power in the state. The officials serving in key posts within the Election Commission—such as District Collectors, Sub-Divisional Officers, and Tahsildars—were all appointed by them. Now they are casting suspicion on their own people," Joshi said, reacting to CM Siddaramaiah’s remarks.

He further questioned Siddaramaiah’s inconsistency: "In the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress won. Back then, the Election Commission and EVMs were all functioning correctly. But now, just because they won fewer seats in the Lok Sabha elections, they suddenly allege irregularities?"

"In the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP was in power in Karnataka. Even then, the Congress managed to win. At that time, there were no doubts raised about the Election Commission, EVMs, or the voters' list. But now, after losing a few seats in the Lok Sabha polls, they are making baseless accusations and casting suspicion. Is this how Congress leaders should behave?" Joshi questioned.

Joshi added that the statements being made by Rahul Gandhi, CM Siddaramaiah, and other Congress leaders are contradictory and confusing. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had written a letter regarding electoral roll manipulation and that following the Maharashtra elections, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had begun nationwide. "Now they are even protesting against that," he said.

"In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress won. At that time, everything was acceptable to Rahul Gandhi. But now, after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he is suddenly doubting the Election Commission and EVMs. The state was under your party’s government during these elections—go ask CM Siddaramaiah about it," Joshi said, directly responding to Rahul Gandhi.

--IANS

mka/pgh