Union Minister Mandaviya launches 'eShram - One Stop Solution' for welfare of unorganised workers

New Delhi: Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya launched "eShram - One Stop Solution" portal, aimed at the welfare of unorganised workers, during an event in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking at the launch event, Mandaviya emphasized the growing trust in the eShram portal, noting, "Every day, around 60,000 to 90,000 workers are joining the eShram platform, which demonstrates their confidence in this initiative."

He said that eShram - One Stop Solution will provide seamless access to different Social Security Schemes to the unorganised workers registered on eshram. Mandaviya also highlighted that the primary purpose of the 'eShram One Stop Solution' is to simplify the registration process for unorganised workers and facilitate their access to government welfare schemes.

"This platform will act as a bridge, connecting the workers to the numerous benefits offered by the government and making the registration process easier and more transparent," he said.

The Union Minister urged all unorganised workers to register on the eShram portal and take advantage of the various welfare schemes designed for their benefit. He emphasized that onboarding to the platform will enable workers to access a wide range of social security and welfare initiatives launched by the government, aimed at improving their livelihoods and ensuring their well-being.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, emphasised the integration of state government portals with eShram to ensure last-mile connectivity.

"This initiative will also help in ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries, State/ District-wise," she said.

Sumita Dawra, Secretary, of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, pointed out that eShram One Stop Solution will serve as a facilitator to enable seamless access to various Government schemes to the unorganised workers. She informed that the ongoing exercise of 'One Stop Solution' will continue to integrate all Social Security/ Welfare Schemes on eShram Portal.

As per a government release, One Stop Solution entails consolidating and integrating data from various Central Ministries and departments into a single repository as per the recent Budget Announcement and 100-day agenda of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Key welfare schemes such as the One Nation One Ration Card, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, National Social Assistance Programme, National Career Service, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan etc. have been integrated with eShram, and onboarding of other welfare schemes is also in progress.

During the first 100 hundred days of the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several meetings were held with concerned Ministries/ Departments to integrate their Social Security / Welfare Schemes with eShram demonstrating a good example of a whole of government approach towards the welfare of unorganised workers.

eShram portal was launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 26, 2021, and more than 30 crore workers have already registered themselves on eShram in a span of 3 years.

—ANI