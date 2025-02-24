Union Minister Mandaviya, ILO Director-General Houngbo discuss collaboration to enhance labour welfare

New Delhi: Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held talks with International Labour Organization (ILO) Director General Gilbert F Houngbo on Monday and discussed collaboration to enhance labour welfare and social security coverage.

Mandaviya expressed India's commitment to workforce resilience aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 and G20 priorities. He said that he looked forward to deeper engagement with the ILO in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.

In a post on X, Mandaviya stated, "Had a productive bilateral meeting with the Director General, International Labour Organization, Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo on collaboration to enhance labour welfare and social security coverage. Emphasised India's commitment to workforce resilience, aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 and G20 priorities. I look forward to deeper engagement with the ILO in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Notably, India is a founding member of the ILO and has been a permanent member of the ILO Governing Body since 1922. The first ILO office in India was opened in 1928. Today, the ILO Country Office for India and Decent Work Technical Support Team (DWT) for South Asia is a centre of technical excellence that supports all nations in South Asia in realizing decent work for inclusive growth and sustainable development, according to ILO statement.

The ILO is devoted to promoting social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights, pursuing its founding mission that social justice is essential to universal and lasting peace.

The only tripartite UN agency, since 1919, the ILO brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 Member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men. (ANI)