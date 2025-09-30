Union Minister Joshi criticises K'taka govt for bus fare, price hike

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government of resorting to "daylight robbery."

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Union Minister Joshi stated, "This is the peak of misgovernance. The common people who believed in the government’s promises and voted it to power are now trapped in financial hardship."

Union Minister Joshi said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and bring down the prices of various commodities, the Karnataka government was doing the opposite by continuously increasing prices.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduced GST to support the economic uplift of ordinary citizens. As a result, essential goods are now available at affordable prices. But here in Karnataka, the Congress government is pushing people to the streets through relentless price hikes," Joshi asserted.

Joshi further strongly criticised the government in Karnataka, stating that by increasing bus fares during the Dussehra festival, it has effectively imposed a 'Mahishasura Tax' on travellers commuting between Bengaluru and the historical city of Mysuru, where the Dussehra festival is traditionally celebrated on a grand scale by the state government.

Union Minister Joshi alleged that by hiking fares for the Bengaluru–Mysuru route, the government has turned into a 'Mahishasura' for the people of the state. According to mythology, Mahishasura was a demon king who was killed by goddess Chamundeshwari.

Union Minister Joshi further slammed the state government stating, "Already, prices of over 48 essential items have been increased. Now, even before Dussehra begins, the government has hiked the bus fare on this key route by Rs 20–30, burdening the common man."

Earlier, defending the fare hike the transport department clarified that this special fare collection has been in practice for the last 20 years during Dussehra and other holidays and the increase was only on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route because special services operate on one-way traffic and often return with empty or near-empty buses.

It added that operating costs for special services remain high due to vehicles being deployed from other divisions. It said this hike helps cover the additional operational costs and ensures smooth management of festival traffic.

