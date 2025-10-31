Union Minister Bandi Sanjay demands apology from Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy used derogatory language and demanded his unconditional apology.

The BJP leader took to ‘X’ on Friday night to condemn the comments made by the Chief Minister while addressing a rally as part of the campaigning for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

“Strongly condemn Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s below-the-belt remark on India. He stooped so low, using derogatory language to say that Pakistan kicked us, and India didn’t retaliate. It’s an insult to the armed forces who courageously destroyed terror camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. In India, every street echoes with pride for our soldiers’ courage,” wrote Bandi Sanjay.

He claimed that across the world, Operation Sindoor is being hailed as a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive strike against terrorism. “Chief Minister must unconditionally apologise to the people of India - and to the brave soldiers who risked their lives for our nation,” the MoS added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, while campaigning for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, lashed out at BJP leaders for their remark that they will do ‘carpet bombing’ in Jubilee Hills and asked them why they did not do this in the war against Pakistan.

He asked if Central ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar brought any funds to the state. “They are shamelessly saying that they will carpet bomb Jubilee Hills. The BJP MPs are roaming around Jubilee Hills without asking for funds from Prime Minister Modi,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who was sworn in as a state minister earlier in the day.

Revanth Reddy also questioned the BJP for raising objections to inducting Mohammed Azharuddin as minister in his cabinet.

“Why is the BJP so upset after Azharuddin is given a ministerial post?” the CM asked.

He promised to take the responsibility of the development of Jubilee Hills with the support of Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav after the by-election.

