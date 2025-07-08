Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father dies in Jodhpur

Jaipur, July 8 ( IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Dau Lal Vaishnaw, passed away on Tuesday morning due to old age-related ailments.

He had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur after his health deteriorated.

According to hospital sources, he breathed his last at 11:52 a.m.

A native of Jeevand Kala village in Pali district, Dau Lal Vaishnaw later settled in Jodhpur, where he resided in Mahavir Colony near Ratanada Bhaskar Square.

A respected figure in the community, he had served as sarpanch of his native village and was involved in social work. He also had a long and distinguished career as a lawyer and tax consultant in Jodhpur.

His last rites will be performed later in the day at the Vaishnaw Samaj crematorium in Kaga, Jodhpur.

Dau Lal Vaishnaw's last rites will be attended by family members, relatives, dignitaries, and several political and administrative leaders.

He is survived by his wife, Saraswati Vaishnaw, elder son Ashwini Vaishnaw, and younger son Anand Vaishnaw.

In a touching moment from the past, when Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Jodhpur for the first time as Railway Minister on October 2, 2021, father and son were only able to meet briefly.

Following that brief encounter, Dau Lal Vaishnaw penned a heartfelt letter to his son. In it, he wrote: "Perform your duty with such devotion that the face of every railway passenger blooms like a flower during the journey."

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dau Lal Vaishnaw.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

Union Minister Vaishnaw reached Jodhpur this morning after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for several infrastructure development projects at Karpoorigram railway station in Samastipur division on Monday.

--IANS

arc/svn