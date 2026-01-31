Union Budget will strengthen Viksit Bharat vision: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) On the eve of Union Budget 2026-27, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed confidence on Saturday that that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposals will further strengthen the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Budget, to be presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will contribute significantly towards making India a self-reliant, prosperous and globally leading nation by 2047.

She stated that the Budget would be an important step in the direction of the country’s economic and social empowerment.

According to the Chief Minister, the provisions made in the Union Budget will also have a positive impact on the development plans of the national capital.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi is working with a clear vision to make India a leading economy at the global level. In this direction, infrastructure development and technological advancement have remained key priorities of the Central Government.

She expressed confidence that the Union Budget will also support the goal of building a developed Delhi. As per the Chief Minister, the Central Government is already playing an active role in several important projects.

She said Central assistance is being provided for ongoing projects related to the cleaning of the Yamuna and the construction of sewage treatment plants.

In addition, the Central Government’s financial participation continues in the expansion of upcoming phases of the Delhi Metro.

The Chief Minister also stated that the Central Government’s schemes to promote solar energy are being effectively implemented in Delhi.

Initiatives such as the Prime Minister’s PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme are giving new direction to clean energy, power savings and environmental conservation, benefitting metropolitan cities like Delhi as well, she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the role of the Central Government has been decisive in the expansion of the Delhi Metro.

The partnership between the Central Government and the Delhi Government in Delhi Metro projects is strengthening the capital’s modern transport infrastructure, she said.

The Chief Minister said that the Central Government has been consistently making significant contributions to Delhi’s development. In such a scenario, it is natural to expect that the forthcoming Union Budget will provide fresh momentum to the overall development of Delhi and further strengthen the vision of Viksit Delhi alongside Viksit Bharat.

