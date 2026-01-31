Union Budget: People from Bihar's Nawada express mixed reactions

Nawada (Bihar), Jan 31 (IANS) As the Union Budget approaches, people of Bihar's Nawada district have expressed mixed reactions, reflecting both hope and skepticism about the Modi government’s priorities amid rising inflation.

Several residents believe that the upcoming budget should be framed in the interest of the common man. They feel that with inflation increasing at a very high rate, the central government must seriously consider the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens. According to them, the government should focus on controlling rising prices and ensuring relief for people from all sections of society.

Supporters of the government expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take care of everyone and work towards “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas aur sab ka prayas.” They believe that the budget will benefit all 135 crore citizens of the country. According to these residents, the farmers, youth, women, and common people are expected to gain from the proposed financial measures. They also said that the Modi government would not want to burden the public and would continue to work for the welfare of the people.

At the same time, some voices from Nawada were more critical. Local resident Nand Kishore Chaurasia expressed disappointment based on past experiences. He said that what happened earlier is likely to happen again. According to him, whenever the central government passes the budget, it does not provide much relief to the poor. He added that inflation is already at its peak and feared that the situation might remain unchanged in the future as well.

Despite differing opinions, there is a shared expectation among residents that the government should pay special attention to farmers. Many said they are hopeful that policies announced in the budget will address the needs of the agricultural sector, which continues to struggle with rising input costs and uncertain incomes.

Overall, the mood in Nawada reflects cautious optimism mixed with concern. While some people trust the government’s intentions and leadership, others remain skeptical, waiting to see whether the budget will truly address inflation and bring tangible benefits to the poor and marginalised sections of society.

