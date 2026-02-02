Union Budget futuristic, Bihar continues to benefit: JD(U)

Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) Commenting on the Union Budget 2026–27, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said it is a futuristic budget aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Speaking to IANS Ranjan said, "The budget lays a strong foundation for long-term development and reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, infrastructure expansion and economic stability."

Ranjan added that several key decisions taken during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure have strengthened the country’s economy and accelerated progress towards a developed India.

He further said that the budget’s provisions would boost growth across key sectors and ensure that benefits reach all sections of society, calling it a significant step towards realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Speaking about Bihar, the JD(U) leader said the state has consistently benefited from important decisions taken in successive budgets during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure.

“This time as well, among the seven high-speed rail corridors proposed, the Varanasi–Siliguri corridor includes a large part of Bihar. This will give a major boost to rail infrastructure and overall connectivity in the state,” he said.

He also highlighted the fisheries sector, saying Bihar has been performing well and the Centre has given special emphasis to the sector in the Union Budget.

On the overall economic outlook, Rajiv Ranjan said that despite global uncertainty and adverse conditions, India has outpaced major economies with a growth rate of 6.8 per cent and is progressing at two to three times their pace. “With a projected growth rate of 7.4 per cent, it is evident that the country is moving in the right direction, and the Opposition’s criticism is unwarranted,” he said.

Reacting to Pakistan’s reported refusal to play a T20 World Cup match against India, Rajiv Ranjan termed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s stand confusing and unacceptable. He said Pakistan participates in some tournaments while refusing to play in others, raising serious questions about its approach to international cricket.

He urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take strict action, saying, “The ICC must take firm decisions. Teaching Pakistan a lesson is very necessary.”

