Union Budget 2025: Middle Class Seeks Tax Relief, Youth Hopes for Jobs

New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, Indians eagerly await policy announcements that will bring relief from income tax slabs, farmers issues and bring positive development in creating job opportunities.

"We expect that the middle class should be taken care of about whom no one thinks," said a local from West Bengal's siliguri district.

One local resident from Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Verma said, "The biggest thing is the middle class. We would want a relaxation in tax slabs. We would want more relaxation for middle class so that India's economy and purchasing power further increase...We want something concrete."

A resident from Hyderabad expect government to focus on the issue of unemployment.

"We are expecting a more bonanza for the poor and middle class, as the salaried middle class is facing tax issues... I think the govt should focus on the issue of unemployment and I expect this budget to be super budget," he said.

Suryaprakash, a local in Ayodhya said, "The youth are enthusiastic and hopeful regarding Budget. We hope that something positive will be thought for us. Budget plays several roles...Schemes should be introduced so that things are a little better in the time to come. There should be something for farmers too...Something positive should be thought for middle class too..."

Another resident from Ayodhya expects relief from the excise duty on gold in the upcoming Union budget.

He said "We hope that the youth get jobs, inflation goes down, women get security, and tax rate is not increased on necessities of the common man...We are goldsmiths, small workers. So, we hope that there is a little relief with respect to excise duty on gold and the GST imposed on it."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025, her eight consecutive Budget today. Early this morning she arrived at the North Block, which houses the Ministry of Finance, ahead of the presentation of Budget in Parliament.

The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26. (ANI)