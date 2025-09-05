Unfortunate that Congress always works against Hindus & Hindutva: CM Yadav on MP LoP Singhar's 'anti-Hindu' remark

Bhopal, Sep 5 (IANS) Reacting to Madhya Pradesh's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar's statement that "tribals are not Hindus", Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that it is extremely "unfortunate" that Congress and their party leaders are always working against the interest of Hindus and tries to defame the majority community and Hindutva.

The Chief Minister also added on Thursday that the Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments about Hindus was "extremely childish".

Taking to his official X account, CM Yadav said: "It is unfortunate that the Congress always works against Hindus and Hindutva. What Rahul Gandhi said about Hindus was extremely childish. Now, Congress's Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar is saying that there is no Hindutva among tribals. They should be ashamed. If they raise questions on Hindutva, the public will not forgive. Congress leaders should apologise."

The Chief Minister on Tuesday described the LoP Singhar's statement as "shameful".

He also sought an apology from the Congress leader.

CM Yadav said that Singhar's remark was only next in line of such "derogatory" statements for Hindus and Hindu religion by Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar and their allies like (DMK leader) M.K. Stalin, who called Hinduism "mosquito", "dengue" and what not.

He added that the people were watching everything, and it was Congress party's "anti-Hindu" stand that has brought it to this passe.

The Chief Minister said that doing politics is everyone's right, but the public will never forgive raising questions on Hindutva.

He also added that the words spoken by political leaders across party lines have deep significance.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are very sensitive and this is the reason why the Congress is still sitting as the Opposition. The Congress should introspect on this and apologise to the public," CM Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh LoP and Congress MLA Umang Singhar made a controversial statement in Chhindwara.

In the meeting and felicitation ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Development Council organised at the District Congress Office, LoP Singhar said: "I proudly say that we are tribals, not Hindus. I have been saying this for many years".

Congress leader Singhar also cited the mythological story while emphasising the identity of the tribal society.

He said that Shabri, who fed Lord Ram with chewed berries, was also a tribal.

"Those who have been living on this earth since ancient times, are tribals. The tribal society needs to establish its own identity, any government should protect their honour and respect," he added.

