Unfortunate incident: Yogesh Kadam vows strict punishment for Pune rape accused

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, on Thursday described the Pune rape case as "deeply unfortunate" and assured the public that the accused will be brought to justice.

The crime shocked the city when a 22-year-old techie was raped in her home in a posh residential society in Pune’s Kondhwa area. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. According to police, the attacker posed as a courier delivery agent, claiming he was delivering a bank document. When the woman turned to get a pen, he forced his way inside, latched the door, and allegedly raped her.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said: "The incident happened in a private society. It is extremely unfortunate. We have collected CCTV footage and images, and the investigation is ongoing. We are gathering more evidence. Whoever is responsible will be punished."

The minister’s remarks came amid public outrage and demands for swift justice. The Pune police have intensified efforts to track the suspect, with teams scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras and interviewing witnesses.

Kadam further reacted to another disturbing incident that has drawn criticism. A video recently surfaced showing a 48-year-old sweet shop owner in Mumbai’s Mira Road being assaulted, allegedly by members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), for not speaking in Marathi.

Reacting strongly, Kadam said: "There will be strict action taken against those involved. We will not tolerate such behaviour. No one can impose language like this or assault people over it."

Meanwhile, Kadam also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being conferred with Ghana’s highest civilian honour for non-citizens—"The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana". He praised the PM’s global stature and India’s economic progress under his leadership.

"I feel the way PM Modi has made India’s name shine on the international stage is commendable. Today, India is the world’s fourth-largest economy. It’s a matter of respect for all citizens. India has achieved many great things during his tenure," he added.

During his visit to Ghana, Prime Minister Modi accepted the award with gratitude. In his speech, he dedicated the honour to the youth of both nations and to the rich cultural ties between India and Ghana.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his two-day visit to Ghana on Thursday and departed for Trinidad and Tobago, as India and Ghana elevated their relationship to a comprehensive partnership.

