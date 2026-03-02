Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Gopalganj; no injuries reported

Patna, March 2 (IANS) An under-construction Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) bridge over the Ghoghari River collapsed during casting in Gangwa village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, said an official, adding that there was no casualty and no one was injured.

The bridge, approximately 29 metres long, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.89 crore.

At the time of the incident, casting work was underway. Fortunately, no workers were injured, averting what could have been a major disaster.

The SHO of Sidhwalia police station confirmed the incident. He said there was water in the river, which was not removed entirely before beginning the construction, thus leading to a mishap.

“Fortunately, no one is injured in this incident,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said that a loud noise was heard during the casting process, following which a portion of the bridge slab suddenly caved in.

The structure under construction collapsed within moments, triggering panic at the site.

Villagers alleged that substandard construction materials and weak reinforcement bars (rebar) were used, leading to the collapse during casting.

Local residents have raised serious questions about the role of the construction agency and concerned departmental officials.

They have demanded a high-level technical investigation into the incident.

Villagers said that if strict quality checks are not conducted, such lapses could result in a major accident in the future.

After receiving information, administrative officials and engineering teams rushed to the site to assess the damage.

Construction work has been halted until further notice.

Officials stated that a detailed technical inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the collapse, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the district, with residents questioning the recurring reports of bridge and culvert collapses in Bihar.

Concerns over construction quality, monitoring mechanisms, and safety standards have once again come to the forefront.

The latest collapse highlights the urgent need for stricter supervision, accountability, and adherence to engineering standards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

--IANS

ajk/dpb