Ugadi gift: 100 pc interest waiver on pending water bills for Bangaloreans

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) In a Ugadi gift to city residents, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Saturday announced a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme offering a complete waiver of interest on pending water bills.

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The scheme, to be implemented by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), will be in force for three months from April to June 2026.

In a press release, Shivakumar said the initiative aims to provide relief to consumers who have long-pending water bill dues. Under the scheme, customers who pay the principal amount in full will be granted a 100 per cent waiver on the accumulated interest up to April 2026.

To make it easier for consumers to clear their dues and to reduce their financial burden, the OTS scheme will be in effect for three months, from April to June 2026, he stated.

According to official data, out of around 11 lakh water connections under BWSSB limits, nearly 5.11 lakh consumers have outstanding dues. As of the end of February 2026, the total arrears stand at Rs 851.33 crore, including Rs 539.43 crore as principal and Rs 311.90 crore as interest.

The government said the scheme is intended to ease the financial burden on consumers while also improving the financial health of the water board. During the three-month scheme period, if consumers pay the full principal amount, the entire accumulated interest up to April 2026 will be waived as a rebate.

The OTS scheme will apply to all categories of BWSSB consumers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial users. Provisions will also be made to address the dues of government departments and institutions through account reconciliation.

To facilitate payments, BWSSB will provide each defaulter with details such as RR number, principal amount, interest waiver, and final payable amount. Consumers can clear their dues through BWSSB kiosks, the online portal, and various digital payment platforms.

Shivakumar said the move is expected to benefit over 5.11 lakh consumers and significantly reduce their financial burden by waiving nearly Rs 311 crore in interest. He urged the public to make use of the three-month window to settle their dues.

To simplify the payment process and provide clear information, BWSSB will share details with each defaulter, including their RR number, principal amount, interest to be waived, and the final payable amount. Consumers can make payments through BWSSB kiosks, the online portal, and various digital payment methods, Shivakumar stated.

The deputy CM further stated in the release that the scheme serves a dual purpose—providing financial relief to over 5.11 lakh consumers while strengthening the financial position of the board. He added that by waiving nearly Rs 311 crore in interest, the burden on citizens would be significantly reduced and urged the public to make use of this three-month opportunity.

--IANS

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