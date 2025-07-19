Udit Raj calls for police verification of Kanwariyas after vandalism incidents during yatra

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Amid growing concerns over incidents of vandalism during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday called for police verification of Kanwariyas to identify those responsible for damaging public and private property.

He also accused the ruling BJP of deliberately creating a communal narrative around the issue.

Udit Raj's statement came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly defended Kanwar Yatris, lashing out at critics who, he said, were portraying Shiva devotees as "hooligans" and "terrorists."

Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, Adityanath claimed that the yatris were often unfairly targeted and subjected to media trials over isolated incidents of public disorder.

Reacting to the remarks, Udit Raj told IANS, "It's the ruling party that's creating this narrative. No Opposition leader has said anything communal. The BJP is constantly trying to stir up Hindu-Muslim issues."

He pointed to recent disturbances, including glass shards allegedly found on roads in Delhi and vandalism of government barricades and private vehicles.

"Is it acceptable that if a rickshaw slightly brushes against them, the vehicle gets damaged? They are fighting with shopkeepers and refusing to pay. Is this how devotees should behave?" he asked.

Suggesting a solution, Udit Raj said, "There should be police verification of those participating in the Kanwar Yatra. This will help identify miscreants and purify the yatra. People need to investigate who is behind the damage to public and private property."

The Congress leader's remarks come at a time when several reports from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have highlighted Kanwariyas clashing with locals, damaging property, and creating traffic disruptions.

CM Adityanath, however, referring to past incidents, had said, "There was an incident of arson two-three years back... The investigation later revealed that the person wore a saffron scarf but chanted Allah. Such people should be identified and banished from society."

He also cited a recent incident in Jaunpur, where three people died after a towering Tazia structure came into contact with a high-tension wire.

"An attempt was made to block roads and incite unrest. I directed strict police action. Those disturbing social harmony must understand that peace is non-negotiable," CM Yogi said.

He urged society to reject those spreading hate using fake social media profiles and false identities.

"Only by removing such elements can we ensure national unity," he said.

He also underlined the inclusiveness of Indian tradition, noting, "Even those who rejected the Vedas, like Charvak and Buddha, are respected in our culture. Both believers and non-believers are part of the Hindu identity."

--IANS

sd/rad