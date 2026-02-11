Udit Narayan named in marital fraud complaint lodged in Bihar's Supaul

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) Renowned Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has been named in a written complaint filed by his first wife, Ranjana Narayan Jha, at the Supaul Women’s Police Station in Bihar on Wednesday.

The complaint alleges marital fraud, criminal conspiracy, and mental as well as physical harassment against the singer, his two brothers and his second wife.

According to the complaint, Ranjana Jha stated that she married Udit Narayan on December 7, 1984, following traditional Hindu customs.

She alleged that after the singer moved to Mumbai to pursue his career, he gradually distanced himself from her.

One of the most serious allegations pertains to her medical treatment.

Ranjana Jha has claimed that in 1996, she was taken to a hospital in Delhi on the pretext of undergoing treatment, where a major surgical procedure was allegedly carried out without her informed consent.

She stated that she became aware of the nature of the surgery only years later after consulting other medical professionals, and has described the incident as part of a deliberate conspiracy.

The complainant further alleged that she came to know about Udit Narayan’s second marriage through media reports.

When she sought clarification, she claimed that she did not receive any satisfactory response.

Now 61 years old, Ranjana Jha stated that she is facing serious health issues along with financial hardship, and alleged that despite repeated assurances over the years, she received no support, prompting her to approach the police.

“Recently, Udit Narayan came to the village and assured me, but did not fulfil his promises. I only want the status and respect of a wife from him,” Ranjana Jha said.

Police officials at the Supaul Women’s Police Station confirmed that a complaint has been received and that the matter is under preliminary inquiry.

Officials noted that since the allegations relate to incidents dating back several decades, legal complexities may arise during the course of the investigation.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by Udit Narayan or his family regarding the allegations.

The developments in the case are being closely followed by sections of the film industry as well as the public.

