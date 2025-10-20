Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects flood-mitigation work in Chennai as monsoon intensifies

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) With the monsoon strengthening across Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inspected the flood-mitigation works in Duraiapakkam, one of Chennai’s flood-prone areas. Over the past few days, the city has witnessed intermittent but intense downpours. In anticipation of heavier rains, the Greater Chennai Corporation and allied departments have intensified precautionary measures.

Udhayanidhi Stalin personally reviewed the desilting and storm-water drainage operations, interacted with engineers and civic officials, and directed that arrangements be in place to ensure swift drainage of floodwater if rainfall increases.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier visited the Command and Control Centre of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) at Ezhilagam to assess the state’s overall monsoon preparedness.

He also chaired a high-level video conference with district collectors, instructing them to take urgent steps to mitigate the impact of floods and to ensure the safety of residents in low-lying areas.

According to an official release, Tamil Nadu has received an average of 12 mm of rainfall since the onset of the Northeast Monsoon on October 16, with heavy showers recorded in Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, and the Nilgiris districts.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation in the worst-affected southern and Delta districts, including Theni, where torrential rains and flash floods have caused extensive disruption.

Stalin instructed officials to relocate people from flood-prone areas to relief camps without delay and to maintain 24-hour readiness of rescue and rehabilitation teams.

He also emphasised uninterrupted harvest operations and the prompt procurement of paddy in the Delta districts of Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, particularly in the rain-hit Vedaranyam region, to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods.

“All relief camps must be equipped with adequate food, drinking water, medical support, and sanitation facilities so that no one faces hardship due to lack of basic amenities,” the Chief Minister said.

Officials from the Revenue, Public Works, Health, and Electricity departments participated in the review.

The TNSDMA’s control room continues to monitor rainfall data and coordinate real-time relief operations across districts. Authorities have urged residents in Theni, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram to remain alert, as heavy rain is expected to persist over the next two days, with inflows rising in several rivers and reservoirs across the state.

