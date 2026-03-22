UDF wave building in Kerala, LDF-BJP nexus exposed: K.C. Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram, March 22 (IANS) Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, on Sunday, asserted that a strong pro-UDF wave is emerging across Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections, claiming that the people have made up their minds to reject the ruling LDF.

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Addressing the media, Venugopal said public sentiment has clearly turned against the Left Democratic Front (LDF), adding that no amount of "aggressive PR campaigns" would be able to salvage the government’s image.

He alleged that the CPI-M-BJP relationship is not new, but a continuing political understanding aimed at weakening the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

"The CPI(M)-BJP nexus was evident in several instances, including the implementation of central schemes like PM SHRI and in their silence on anti-people policies of the Union government," Venugopal said.

He further claimed that even a cursory look at the CPI-M's candidate list would reveal signs of a tacit understanding between the two parties, which, he alleged, was designed to undermine the UDF.

According to him, the alleged deal between the BJP and CPI-M is primarily intended to protect party leaderships rather than serve public interests.

However, he expressed confidence that party workers and voters would ultimately reject such arrangements.

Venugopal also highlighted that the UDF’s election manifesto clearly outlines a roadmap for a "changing Kerala", with detailed policy measures and development programmes tailored to the state’s needs.

He accused the CPI-M of ridiculing key UDF promises, including the proposal to facilitate travel benefits for women in KSRTC buses. Clarifying the proposal, he said the scheme would not push the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) into financial distress.

"Increased ridership will, in fact, improve revenues. Any potential shortfall will be compensated by the government through well-planned financial mechanisms," he added, noting that similar models have been successfully implemented in other states.

Exuding confidence, Venugopal predicted that the UDF would secure over 100 seats and form the next government in Kerala.

He also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s public remarks, accusing him of repeatedly using inappropriate language against political opponents and community leaders. Venugopal alleged that such statements reflect the Chief Minister’s "true character", despite attempts to rebrand his image through public relations efforts.

"The people of Kerala are seeking change, and the UDF is ready to deliver a stable, inclusive and development-oriented government," he said.

--IANS

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