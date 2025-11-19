UDF releases chargesheet against CM Vijayan-led Kerala Govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, marking the start of the UDF’s local body election campaign in Kerala.

The senior Congress leader declared that this election would serve as a moral trial, allowing people to judge the government’s misrule.

“The UDF will release its manifesto on November 24 in Kochi, starting with a detailed chargesheet on the failures of the Kerala government, followed by a road map for true decentralisation and development,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan accused the Kerala government of presiding over unprecedented corruption, particularly highlighting the shocking Sabarimala gold theft case involving the idol chamber’s ornamental assets such as door panels and Dwarapalaka sculptures.

He alleged that the crime was committed in 2019 with the knowledge of political leaders, including current and former Devaswom Ministers, and that fake moulds were used to replace original gold-coated artefacts.

He claimed that three former Devaswom Board presidents could face imprisonment if the investigation proceeds honestly.

On the economic front Satheesan said, “The state is sinking under debt exceeding Rs 4.5 lakh crore — including Rs 20,000 crore in KIIFB liabilities and Rs 13,000 crore from pension companies. The government is borrowing to pay salaries and pensions, while welfare projects and infrastructure commitments are collapsing. Only 5 per cent of the borrowed amount was used for development, “ said Satheesan, based on the Comptroller and Auditor General's findings.

Satheesan accused the government of presiding over the highest inflation in India, with prices of essentials soaring 150–200 per cent , and coconut oil touching 400 per cent inflation.

He criticised the state's failure to intervene in markets or support cooperatives adequately.

He further said Kerala's proud achievements in health and education have deteriorated drastically, with government hospitals lacking even basic supplies, medical colleges facing supply seizures, and infectious diseases spreading without proper studies or control measures.

In higher education, he highlighted a leadership crisis, with universities lacking vice-chancellors and 66 colleges without principals, while outdated courses remain unchanged.

Agriculture, he said, is crumbling, with paddy rotting due to failed procurement, rubber distress, rampant wild animal attacks, and no climate rehabilitation plans.

Coastal communities, SC/ST housing projects, and fishermen have been abandoned, he said.

Accusing the government of turning Kerala into a “narcotics capital” and stifling local self-government funds, he said only 25.62 per cent of Plan funds were released, with SC/ST allocations sharply slashed.

Satheesan concluded, stating that the UDF will present clear plans, unlike a government that, “in nine-and-a-half years, did nothing but propaganda,” and predicted a decisive people’s verdict in the upcoming elections.

--IANS

sg/rad