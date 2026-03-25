Two robbers arrested after encounter with police in Bihar's Siwan

Patna, March 25 (IANS) A dramatic late-night police encounter in Bihar's Siwan created panic after an exchange of gunfire between police and criminals on the Siwan-Patna Highway, said officials on Wednesday.

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According to the police, two bike-borne criminals opened fire at the police as soon as they spotted a checking team near Laheji village under the Basantpur police station area.

Acting swiftly, the police took positions and launched a chase. When the accused fired around four rounds in an attempt to escape, the police retaliated, eventually shooting both in the legs and bringing the situation under control.

The injured accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar Sharma (28) and Rohit Kumar Kushwaha alias Rishu (19).

As per police sources, both were allegedly involved in recent high-profile robbery cases at Arun Jewellers and Manmohit Jewellers and had a long history of criminal activity.

The operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs about their movement.

During the chase, the suspects tried to flee towards nearby fields after abandoning their motorcycle, but the police quickly cordoned off the area and apprehended them.

Both injured criminals were taken into custody and sent for medical treatment.

The two injured accused were first admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Siwan, but due to their critical condition, they were later referred to Patna for advanced medical treatment.

According to the Basantpur SHO, Rohit Sharma is an inter-state robber with criminal links extending from Bihar to Hyderabad.

Police officials also connected the duo to the high-profile robbery case in Basantpur market on March 9, in which jewellery worth nearly Rs 25 lakh was looted -- an incident that had triggered significant public outrage.

With this encounter, the police have claimed a major breakthrough in cracking down on organised crime in the region.

However, despite the arrests, an atmosphere of fear and unease continues to linger among residents, reflecting ongoing concerns over safety and law and order.

--IANS

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