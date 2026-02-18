Two of family killed as car plunges into canal in Patna’s Bikram area

Patna, Feb 18 (IANS) Two people of a family were killed in a tragic road accident in the Bikram area of Patna on Wednesday after a speeding car lost control and plunged into a canal.

Two other occupants of the car narrowly escaped by jumping out in time.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. on Canal Road near Mozakka Tola village under the jurisdiction of Bikram police station.

On receiving information about the accident, villagers rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

A team from Bikram Police Station reached the scene and carried out rescue operations.

According to police, a white car carrying four people veered off the road and fell straight into the canal.

While two passengers managed to jump out, the other two got trapped inside the vehicle and drowned due to the high water level.

With the help of local villagers and police personnel, the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Datiyana, where doctors declared two occupants dead.

The deceased were identified as Malti Devi (46) and Jitendra Kumar (54), both residents of Kutumb village in Aurangabad district.

Preliminary statements from the survivors revealed that they were travelling to Patna for medical treatment when the car suddenly lost balance and overturned into the canal.

Traffic chaos prevailed on the canal road for some time following the incident.

Bikram police station in-charge Varun Kumar confirmed the incident and said that an investigation is underway.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Patna AIIMS. It will be conducted in the presence of the family members. The statements of the survivors have been recorded.

Family members of the deceased have also been informed.

Meanwhile, local residents have demanded that the administration strengthen safety measures along the canal road and take strict action to curb overspeeding in the area.

