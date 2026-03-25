Two more including a woman arrested in Vijayawada terror network case

Vijayawada, March 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh police have arrested two more accused including a woman in the alleged terror network case.

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Intensifying its probe into the case, in which three youth from Vijayawada were arrested on Tuesday, the police on Wednesday nabbed Sayeeda Begum from Hyderabad and Abdul Salam in Ballari, Karnataka.

Both the accused were brought to Vijayawada and produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody. They were subsequently shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Sayeeda Begum (38), accused number five in the case, was arrested from Chanchalguda area in Hyderabad.

She was allegedly following the teachings of the leaders of banned terrorist outfits and forwarding the content on ‘Jihad activities’ to other members of the group.

Abdul Salam, accused number 11, was arrested from Ballari.

Intelligence agencies were reportedly keeping a tab on the activities of the accused who had formed a group over social media platforms.

The police were conducting a thorough investigation into the financial transactions of the accused.

The counter-intelligence cell of Andhra Pradesh police had Wednesday busted the network with the arrest of three accused. They had allegedly developed contacts with the suspected ISIS activists in various states.

Mohammad Rahamatullah Sharif (23), Md. Danish (27) and Mirza Sohail Baig (23) are all residents of Vijayawada and were working as App-based drivers.

The youth were produced before the court, which sent them to judicial custody till April 6.

The trio are suspected to have links with ISIS and AQIS and allegedly formed ‘Al Malik Islamic Youth’ to radicalise youth.

The accused were allegedly attempting to influence and radicalise youth through Instagram, Telegram and other social media to indulge in terrorist activities.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), BNS and the Information Technology Act at Vijayawada Two Town Police Station.

The FIR named 12 accused, hailing from various states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the family of Sayeeda Begum said they have not been informed of any concrete evidence or her exact role in the case.

Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), visited the residence of Sayeeda Begum and met her parents, Shaik Moula and Sabera Begum.

He said Sabera Begum, who is battling cancer and is physically unable to move without assistance, told him that her daughter is a widow and the sole breadwinner of the family.

She takes care of her four-year-old son, Shayan Khan, and works as a housemaid to sustain the household. In addition, Sayeeda Begum runs Instagram account and creates promotional videos to earn supplementary income.

The family has alleged that the police team that came to arrest Sayeeda Begum did not disclose any details regarding the case or grounds of arrest, leaving them in complete shock and confusion.

Amjed Ullah Khan assured the family that all possible legal assistance would be provided and emphasized that while the law must take its course, due process, transparency, and the rights of individuals must be upheld.

--IANS

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