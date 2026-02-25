Two Maoists sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment, Rs 5,000 fine each

Raipur, Feb 25 (IANS) In a major success for the "anti-Naxal" campaign in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, two Maoists have been sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment each along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

The accused, Hunga alias Guttum Sodi and Joga Kudami, both residents of Pordem village under Gadiras police station in neighbouring Sukma district, were arrested on May 20, 2024.

On that day, a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Udaybhan Rathiya was returning from security duty protecting road construction vehicles and workers on the Keshapara-Potali route.

Around 3.15 p.m., near the new Keshapara-Potali road and about 400 to 500 meters from the construction site, the team spotted two suspicious persons trying to hide in bushes close to a gravel pit.

The police quickly surrounded and apprehended them. During interrogation, both admitted to being active militia members of a banned Naxalite organisation.

From Hunga alias Guttum Sodi, officers recovered one tiffin bomb weighing around three kilograms, two detonators and electric wire.

From Joga Kudami, they seized one cell phone, five bombs and firecrackers, and handwritten Naxalite posters. A seizure memo was prepared at the spot and the duo was taken to Aranpur police station.

A case was registered at Aranpur police station under relevant sections of the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

After arrest, they were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The trial was conducted in the Special Court under the NIA Act.

After examining the evidence presented by the prosecution and recording witness statements, the court found that the accused were in possession and control of explosive substances including tiffin bombs and detonators.

The Court convicted both under Section 4(b) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and sentenced each to five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

In default of payment of the fine, they will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The investigation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Govind Dewan and Inspector Shankar Lal Dhruv, with significant contribution from Assistant Sub-Inspector Uday Bhan Rathiya and Constable Teksingh Taram. Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai and Additional Superintendent of Police Ramkumar Barman have supervised sustained drive against Naxal activities while ensuring protection for development projects in the region.

