Two killed in separate train accidents on Patna-Gaya rail line

Patna, March 14 (IANS) Two people lost their lives in separate train accidents on the Patna–Gaya railway section in Jehanabad district on Saturday.

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The incidents occurred near Jehanabad Court Halt and Makhdumpur railway station, prompting police to launch investigations.

In the first incident, 50-year-old Dilip Kumar Sharma, a resident of Shahbazpur village in Gaya district, died after being struck by a train near Jehanabad Court Halt.

Sharma had been living with his family in the Shanti Niwas locality of Jehanabad and was constructing a house near the court station area.

According to family members, a snake appeared at the construction site on Saturday morning during excavation work.

Frightened, Sharma reportedly ran towards the railway tracks while speaking on his mobile phone.

At that moment, a MEMU passenger train passed through the area and hit him.

The impact severed one of his arms and caused severe head injuries, leading to his death on the spot.

Police from the Sadar police station reached the scene after receiving information and began an investigation.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

When news of the death spread, family members and villagers gathered at Sadar Hospital, where emotional scenes unfolded as relatives mourned the loss.

In another incident on the same railway section, an unidentified youth was killed after being hit by a train near Makhdumpur railway station.

The deceased is believed to be around 30 years old and was wearing a sky-blue full-sleeved shirt and blue trousers at the time of the accident.

The case is being handled by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to GRP in-charge Deepnarayan Yadav, the body will be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours after the post-mortem to allow time for identification.

Photographs of the deceased have also been circulated on social media to help locate his family.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into both incidents.

--IANS

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