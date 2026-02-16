Two killed as car rams motorcycle from behind near Metro station in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) Two persons died in a road accident under the Joka Metro Station in West Bengal's Kolkata, the police said on Monday.

According to police sources, two people were travelling from Joka to Thakurpukur on a bike on Sunday night.

It is initially known that the bike lost control and fell after a car reportedly hit it from behind.

As a result, the duo travelling on the bike died on the spot.

The police are trying to find out the actual reason behind the tragic accident near the Joka Metro Station on Sunday evening by checking the local CCTV cameras footage.

According to police sources, the deceased youth riding the bike has been identified as Anjan Sadhukhan.

He is 30-years-old and a resident of Kolkata's Thakurpukur area.

He was returning to his house from Joka to Thakurpukur.

A young woman was also sitting in the bike and has been identified as 35-years-old Priya Das.

A section of the police say that the duo fell off the bike after a car came from behind and hit them.

After receiving information from the locals about the incident, the police reached the spot.

The duo was taken to the Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Kolkata.

Doctors present at the hospital declared the duo brought dead.

The speed of the bike was too high or not, and whether the driver had not followed traffic rules, is being investigated.

The police officers are also trying to locate the vehicle which hit the duo and fled the accident spot.

This is not the first time that an accident has occurred on Diamond Harbour Road in Kolkata's Behala.

Commuters and locals often complain about the poor condition of roads in Kolkata.

The new Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, on February 14, said, "Our senior police officers have observed the situation. An accident may have occurred here previously. Measures will be taken to prevent it from happening in the future."

