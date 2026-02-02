Two killed after being struck by Vande Bharat train near Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat), Feb 2 (IANS) Two men were killed, and another was critically injured after a high-speed Vande Bharat train struck them near a level crossing in Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Maldhari level crossing close to Gondal Chowkdi between Bhaktinagar and Ribda railway stations in the Bhavnagar division when the Vande Bharat train was travelling on its scheduled route.

According to preliminary information, three men came onto the railway track and were hit by the train.

One of them died on the spot, while the other two sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

One of the injured later died during treatment, taking the death toll to two. The third remains under treatment at Rajkot Civil Hospital.

Area residents alerted emergency services, following which teams from the 108 ambulance service, railway police and local police rushed to the scene.

Kirtanbhai Parmar, an official with the 108 emergency ambulance service in Rajkot, said his team responded immediately after receiving the alert.

"We received a call stating that three persons had been hit by a Vande Bharat train. When our team reached the location, one person was declared dead on the spot. Two others were found in a critical condition and were shifted to the civil hospital, where one of them died during treatment," he said.

Railway officials said that services on the affected section were briefly disrupted.

An official from the Rajkot railway administration said the Vande Bharat train was stopped for some time to allow medical assistance and statutory formalities to be completed.

"After all necessary procedures were concluded, the train was allowed to resume its onward journey at around 5.40 p.m. The incident caused a partial impact on the railway schedule," the official said.

The victims are believed to be migrant workers employed as labourers in local factories. Their identities have not yet been formally established, and police said efforts are underway to locate and inform their families.

There has been discussion locally that the men may have been attempting to take selfies or record videos near the track at the time of the incident.

Police, however, said this aspect has not been confirmed and forms part of the ongoing investigation.

A senior Railway Protection Force officer said a detailed inquiry had been ordered to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

"We are examining whether this was an accident or if any other factors were involved. Statements of witnesses are being recorded, and all required legal procedures at the site have been completed," the officer said.

Police said further clarity is expected after the injured survivor’s statement is recorded and additional evidence is examined.

