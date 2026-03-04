Two killed after being struck by train in Ahmedabad; probe underway

Ahmedabad, March 4 (IANS) Two men were found dead near a railway track in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad after being struck by a train during the night, the police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered at around 11 a.m. near the railway track close to the Adarshnagar Police Chowki.

One of the deceased has been identified as Satyajit Shrimali (50), a resident of Naranpura. The second victim is an unidentified man believed to be around 32 years old.

Local residents alerted the authorities after noticing the bodies near the railway crossing.

Personnel from the local police station and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Inspector Vimal Dangar of Vadaj Police Station said preliminary findings suggest the incident occurred during the night.

“Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred at night. The bodies were discovered at around 11 in the morning,” he told IANS.

He said the exact circumstances under which the two men were struck by the train remain unclear.

“As of now, it is not clear how the train struck them. Suicide, accident and other possibilities are being examined. We are investigating every single angle,” Inspector Dangar said.

Police have registered separate cases of accidental death in connection with the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Efforts are under way to establish the identity of the second victim and trace his family members.

Police said further details are likely to emerge after the post-mortem reports are received and the initial phase of the investigation is completed.

Last month, two men were killed and another was critically injured after a high-speed Vande Bharat Express struck them near a level crossing in Rajkot district.

The incident occurred near the Maldhari level crossing close to Gondal Chowkdi, between Bhaktinagar and Ribda railway stations in the Bhavnagar division, when the train was travelling on its scheduled route.

According to information, three men had come onto the railway track and were hit by the train.

