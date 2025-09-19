Two jawans killed, five injured as gunmen ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Manipur (2nd Lead)

Imphal, Sep 19 (IANS) At least two Assam Rifles personnel, including a Naib-Subedar, were killed and at least five others injured when a group of unidentified armed cadres attacked a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials said.

A police official in Imphal said that the incident took place along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in Bishnupur district's Nambol Sabal Leikai area.

A defence spokesman said that a column of troops of 33 Assam Rifles was moving from its Patsoi Company Operating Base to Nambol Company Operating Base when it was ambushed in the general area of Nambol Sabal Leikai by unidentified terrorists on the highway in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were killed and five were injured, and have since been evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, the spokesman said, adding that they are currently stable.

The slain Assam Rifles jawans are Naib-Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera condoled the death. In a post on the Assam Rifles X handle, he said: “Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles and All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Nb Sub Shyam Gurung and Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Manipur today and offer deep condolences to the families of our Brave Soldiers.”

Massive search operations are ongoing to apprehend the terrorists involved in the incident, the defence spokesman said.

A police official earlier said that a group of heavily armed gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from the capital Imphal, killing two jawans and injuring five. After the incident, a huge contingent of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, led by senior officials, rushed to the areas and launched a massive combing operation to nab the assailants, the official said.

Another police official said that the heavily armed attackers opened fire on the vehicle carrying Assam Rifles personnel from Imphal towards Bishnupur. In the sudden assault, two personnel were killed on the spot, while five others sustained bullet injuries.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is currently underway to trace the attackers.

Meanwhile, security forces have arrested six militants belonging to different banned militant outfits from three Imphal Valley districts during the past 24 hours. Three hardcore cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit were arrested from their respective residences in Imphal West district. They were identified as Leishangthem Tondon Singh, 34, Leishangthem Anand Singh, 34, and Heikham Hemchandra Singh, 41, a police statement said.

Two Self-Loading Rifles, two modified .303 rifles, an INSAS rifle, nine magazines of different types and 99 cartridges were seized from their possession. Another cadre of the same outfit was arrested from Andro in Imphal East district. He was identified as Taorem Tomchou Meitei alias Pena, 45. An active cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) outfit was arrested from Ichan Khunou in the Thoubal district.

Police also arrested an active cadre of the banned Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) outfit from Samaram Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district. He was identified as Khoinaijam Bhumeshwor Singh, 24. A dummy gun and three cartridges were seized from his possession, it said.

