Two encounters in one night: Delhi Police arrest both accused of Dabri murder

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) In a swift operation following a murder case in Dabri, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said its AATS team of Dwarka District has arrested the prime accused, identified as Prem Sharma alias Himanshu, near Najafgarh (Kakrola) Nala Road in an encounter.

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Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police team confronted the 21-year-old suspect on Monday night as he attempted to flee on a stolen scooty. Instead of surrendering, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police personnel, discharging three rounds with the intent to kill.

Officials said one of the bullets struck the bulletproof vest of Head Constable Sandeep, narrowly preventing a serious injury.

Exercising restraint and acting in self-defence, the police team retaliated with controlled firing. One of the bullets hit the accused in his right knee, effectively neutralising the threat.

After a brief scuffle, the accused, who has a prior criminal history including involvement in kidnapping and murder cases, was overpowered and taken into custody. A pistol, along with live and empty cartridges, was recovered from the spot. The injured accused was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, on March 29 at around 9:23 pm, a PCR call was received at Dabri police station regarding a stabbing incident near Durga Mata Mandir, Gali No. 1, Madhu Vihar in Delhi. The caller informed that an unidentified person had been attacked with a knife.

Police teams rushed to the spot, located opposite the temple in Madhu Vihar, where they found that a good Samaritan had already shifted the injured person to the hospital.

The Crime Team and Mobile Forensic Unit were subsequently called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

In the early hours of March 30, at around 12:08 am, the injured victim, identified as 39-year-old Govind Jha, succumbed to his injuries at Akash Hospital in Dwarka Sector-3.

In a separate encounter earlier in the day, another accused linked to the Dabri stabbing case was also injured during a police operation in Sector 17, Dwarka.

During the ongoing search operation for suspects involved in the stabbing incident, in which one person died, and three others remain in critical condition, police developed leads through human intelligence.

Based on these inputs, one of the accused, Rohit Kumar alias Noddy, aged 21 years and a resident of Madhu Vihar, Dabri, was spotted by a Special Staff team behind a sports complex in Sector 17, Dwarka.

When the police team asked him to surrender, the accused allegedly opened fire. Officials said one of the bullets passed close to Head Constable Jagat Singh.

Despite being warned, the accused fired three rounds at the police team. In response, officers again exercised restraint and retaliated in self-defence with controlled firing.

One of the bullets struck Rohit Kumar on his left knee, after which he was overpowered and apprehended following a brief struggle. Police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol loaded with one live cartridge along with three empty cartridges, from his possession.

He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered at Dwarka North police station, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

--IANS

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