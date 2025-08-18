Two Delhi tourists killed as car falls into deep gorge in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur: A tragic accident occurred on Harsh Parvat in Rajasthan's Sikar, where a car plunged into a 250-foot-deep gorge, resulting in the deaths of a man and a woman. A young girl, who was also in the car, sustained injuries and has been admitted to SK Hospital in Sikar for treatment.

According to police sources, all three victims are residents of Delhi.

The incident happened near Antari Nala, close to the watch tower on Harsh Parvat.

As per the officials, the car was reportedly returning from the hilltop when it lost control and veered off the path, falling into the deep gorge.

Initial suspicion suggests that the car may have been in neutral gear, leading to a loss of control on the steep slope. After receiving information about the accident, teams from Jeenmata Police Station, Sadar Thana Police, and Civil Defence rushed to the spot. Rescue personnel descended into the gorge and successfully brought the injured girl back up.

Efforts are currently underway to retrieve the wrecked vehicle using a crane.

Police have cordoned off the area and begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Vehicle condition, road safety measures, and mechanical failure are among the aspects being examined.

Harsh Parvat, a popular tourist destination in Sikar district, stands at an elevation of approximately 3,100 feet. It attracts thousands of visitors daily, especially during weekends and holidays.

The narrow and winding roads leading to the hill, while scenic, can be risky if proper caution is not maintained -- particularly during descent.

This incident has again raised concerns about tourist safety and the need for stricter road safety measures in hilly areas.

Authorities are expected to review safety protocols in the wake of the accident to prevent similar tragedies in the future, said local villagers.

