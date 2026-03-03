Two cyber criminals, robber held in separate cases in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Patna, March 3 (IANS) Bihar’s Bhagalpur Police have registered two major breakthroughs under their special campaign against crime, dealing strong blows to both cyber fraud networks and organised robbery gangs.

Read More

Acting on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, these coordinated actions have created panic among criminals operating in the district.

The Cyber Police Station cracked down on a cyber fraud gang that was cheating farmers by misusing the name of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The gang specifically targeted farmers whose subsidy payments were stuck due to incomplete KYC.

Two accused—Rajkumar Das of Habibpur and Deepak Sharma of Radhanagar—were arrested.

Police recovered laptops, mobile phones, six ATM cards, and multiple bank passbooks from their possession.

Investigations revealed that the gang opened fake bank accounts and illegally withdrew money meant for farmers.

Following a written complaint received on February 27, 2026, Cyber Police Station Case No. 20/2026 was registered.

After technical surveillance and raids, the accused were arrested on March 2, 2026.

Police confirmed that two other members of the same gang have already been sent to jail, and further interrogation is underway to expose the full network of fake accounts and accomplices.

In another significant success, Bhagalpur Police arrested Pawan Kumar Sharma, the main and last absconding accused in the Ghogha Bazaar armed robbery case of October 5, 2025.

He was arrested on March 3, 2026, from the Chitra police station area of Deoghar district, Jharkhand.

With Pawan Kumar’s arrest, all the accused involved in the robbery are now behind bars.

Five other accused had already been jailed earlier.

Police stated that Pawan Kumar Sharma has a long criminal history, with multiple cases of robbery and assault registered against him in various police stations.

Bhagalpur Police reiterated their zero-tolerance policy against cybercrime and organised crime.

Officers from the Cyber Police Station, DIU, and Ghogha Police Station played a crucial role in these successful operations.

--IANS

ajk/uk