Two BSF officers injured in attack during raid at drug hotspot in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, March 30 (IANS) Two Border Security Force (BSF) officers were injured on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba during a raid on a drug hotspot in the district.

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Officials said two BSF junior-level officers -- an inspector and a sub-inspector -- were injured during the raid in Gujjar Basti village of the Supwal area of the district when locals attacked them.

The injured officers have been identified as Inspector Imtiyaz and Sub-Inspector Devender Kumar. Reports added that the two officers were not in uniform when the incident occurred.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation has been started.

More details were awaited.

As per reports, both officials have been shifted to AIIMS Jammu for treatment and are stated to be in stable condition.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 240 km long international border in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts of Jammu division. The international border is guarded by the BSF. The force is deployed to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activity initiated from across the border by terror outfits with the help of Pakistani forces.

These drones carry payloads of arms, ammunition, cash and drugs for the terrorists. The overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits pick up these payloads and pass them on to the terrorists to sustain terrorism.

In addition, the union territory has a 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) in the Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora districts of the Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district.

The LoC is guarded by the Army, which performs the same duties on the LoC as the BSF does on the international border.

In the hinterland, anti-terrorist operations and operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are performed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces.

The BSF has installed hi-tech anti-drone equipment all along the international border in the union territory. After the installation of this hi-tech equipment, drone activity by terror outfits has come down.

--IANS

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