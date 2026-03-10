Two brothers killed after being hit by train in Bihar's Kaimur

Patna, March 10 (IANS) Two brothers were killed after being hit by a train amid dense fog near Barej village in the Mohania police station area of Bihar’s Kaimur district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) track between Bhabua Road and Muthani railway stations on the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay-Gaya rail line.

The deceased were identified as Prince Kumar (24) and Rohit Kumar (22), sons of Madan Sah and residents of Barej village.

According to family members, the brothers had left home early in the morning to visit their fields located across the railway track. As farmland lies on one side of the track and the village on the other, local residents frequently cross the line to reach their agricultural land.

The victims' brother, Rajkumar, said dense fog had significantly reduced visibility, preventing them from noticing the approaching train in time.

“Both of them were walking to the fields in the morning. Due to the fog, they could not see the train approaching and were hit by it,” he said.

The incident left the railway track blood-stained and triggered panic and grief among family members and villagers.

Following the accident, local residents expressed anger over the absence of safe crossing facilities near the railway line. Villagers demanded that authorities construct an underpass or overbridge near Barej village to prevent such incidents in the future.

They said hundreds of villagers cross the tracks daily to access their fields, putting their lives at risk.

After receiving information about the incident, teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police reached the spot.

RPF constable S.K. Pandey confirmed the deaths, saying, “We received information that two men had been killed after being hit by a train near Barej village. When we reached the spot, we found that the victims were brothers. After completing the necessary formalities, the bodies are being sent to Bhabua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.”

