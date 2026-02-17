Two Bangladeshis illegally detained in West Bengal, two accused held

Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) Two people have been arrested on the charges of illegally detaining two Bangladeshi citizens in the name of getting visas and extorting money in Kolkata, said the police on Tuesday.

Officers of Technocity Police Station conducted a raid on a hotel and rescued two Bangladeshis on Monday.

Two individuals, including a Bangladeshi citizen, have been arrested. The police have already started interrogating the two arrested.

The connection of the arrested Bangladeshi citizen with the illegally detained people is also being investigated. At the same time, it is also being investigated whether there is any dispute regarding the transaction.

According to police sources, a few days ago, two Bangladeshi citizens Rajiv Laskar and Junaid Mian came to India. They came to Kolkata with valid visas.

According to police sources, they had planned to go to Turkey from India. In a bid to get that visa, Rajiv and Junaid talked to a broker named Achintya Kumar Pal.

Investigators claimed that Bangladeshi citizen Humayun Kabir introduced Achintya Kumar Pal to Rajiv and Junaid. After that, the two Bangladeshis were called in the name of getting visas. Allegedly, they were "detained" there. Then, three lakh rupees was demanded as ransom. The money was also transferred to the kidnappers' account from a bank in Bangladesh. But even then, more money was demanded.

Meanwhile, the police officers came to know about the entire incident through confidential sources.

The officers of Technocity police station conducted a raid at the hotel and rescued the two Bangladeshi citizens.

They arrested Humayun Kabir and Achintya Pal on charges of illegally detaining and forcibly extorting money. It is learnt that the two arrested will be produced before the Barasat court in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

"The police will seek their custody to investigate further on this. Efforts are on to find out who else is involved in this," said a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

--IANS

sch/svn