Two accused in Howrah promoter's murder arrested from Delhi's Jama Masjid area, says Howrah police

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) The two main accused in the murder of a promoter in West Bengal's Howrah district were arrested from Delhi on Thursday by a state police team, an official said.

Read More

Harun Khan and Rohit Hossain were arrested in the national capital's Jama Masjid area and are being brought back to Kolkata on transit remand, Howrah city police's ACP, North-I Division, Shaik Habeebulla, said.

The arrested will be handed over to the West Bengal CID, which is conducting the investigation in the case.

Howrah Police said that after the murder of promoter Shafiq Khan in Peelkhana under Golabari police station area in Howrah on February 25, the two had fled from Kolkata to Bihar and then to Delhi.

The Howrah city police were searching for the two after collecting information from various sources. Advanced technology was also being used to track them. The two were finally arrested from Delhi after watching the CCTV footage installed at the station and receiving information through sources.

On February 28, the police had recovered the firearms used to kill the 27-year-old promoter.

According to the police, officers of Golabari police station recovered two firearms and two rounds of bullets from the water tank of the house of arrested Mohammad Wakil alias Munna in Boubazar in central Kolkata.

According to police, after shooting Shafiq Khan dead, Khan and Hossain took shelter in the house of their accomplice Wakil in Boubazar. The firearm was hidden in the water tank of that house.

Joint efforts of Howrah City Police and Golabari police station had led to the arrests of Wakil, as well as Mohammad Bilal, and Dildar Hossain for indirectly being involved in the murder case.

However, the main accused remained missing. Meanwhile, the state government ordered a CID investigation into the incident.

--IANS

sch/vd