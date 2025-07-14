Twelve officers from Maharashtra promoted to the Indian Administrative Service

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The Department of Personnel and Training, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, has issued a notification Monday promoting 12 officers from Maharashtra to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

The list of 12 officers includes Vijaysinh Deshmukh, Vijay Bhakre, Trigun Kulkarni, Gajanan Patil, Mahesh Patil, Pankaj Deore, Manjiree Manolkar, Asha Pathan, Rajlaxmi Shah, Sonali Muley, Gajendra Bawane and Pratibha Ingle.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in his post on X said, “Heartfelt congratulations. A proud moment for Maharashtra. Twelve officers from the Maharashtra Revenue Service have been promoted to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) by the Union Public Service Commission.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them. This promotion marks a significant milestone and offers these officers a greater opportunity to make Maharashtra’s administrative services more efficient, transparent, and people-centric.

“As Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister, I have always encouraged and supported the officers of the Revenue Ministry.

“I publicly acknowledge their dedication and consistently commend their work in the legislature. My sole aim is to ensure that welfare schemes truly reach the people they are meant for.”

He further said that the Revenue Department is the backbone of Maharashtra’s administration.

“I sincerely hope these officers now utilise their full potential in contributing to the state’s development.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon. Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavisji, this achievement stands as a testament to the recognition and respect our officers have earned. Congratulations Once Again!”

