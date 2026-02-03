TVK opens candidate applications for 234 seats, kicks off assembly election preparations

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Marking the formal launch of its Assembly election campaign, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday announced that it will begin issuing application forms to party members aspiring to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The move signals the start of the party’s structured candidate selection process as it gears up for a statewide political battle.

In an official statement released from the party headquarters, TVK general secretary N. Anand said applications would be available from February 6 to February 14. Party members seeking to represent TVK in the elections can collect and submit their forms during this period.

According to the notification, application distribution will commence at 12 noon on February 6. On the following days, forms can be obtained between 10 am and 6 pm at the headquarters. Aspirants are required to carefully complete all details and submit the forms along with relevant supporting documents within the stipulated timeline. Party leaders described the initiative as a key step in strengthening internal democracy and ensuring a transparent selection of candidates.

By inviting applications directly from grassroots members, TVK aims to identify dedicated workers with strong local connections and public credibility to represent the party across constituencies.

The party has made it clear that it intends to contest all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, reflecting its ambition to emerge as a major political force in the State. The leadership believes that expanding its electoral footprint is crucial to presenting itself as a viable alternative to the established Dravidian parties.

Emphasising the larger political vision, the statement noted that gaining political power is essential to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and accelerating development in Tamil Nadu.

TVK said effective governance and people-centric policies remain its core promises. Under the leadership of its president, the party is intensifying organisational work at the grassroots level, strengthening booth committees and mobilising cadres ahead of the polls.

Anand added that inviting applications well in advance would help the party streamline preparations and select candidates who align with its mission and values.

With this announcement, TVK has formally entered election mode, setting the stage for an energetic and competitive contest in the months ahead.

--IANS

aal/dan