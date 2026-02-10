Turncoats list grows as Kerala Assembly polls near, CPI(M) feels the heat

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (IANS) With the Kerala Assembly elections round the corner, the list of political turncoats likely to enter the fray is steadily growing.

What is striking this time is that the churn is hitting the CPI(M), a party that for years benefited from high-profile crossovers from the Congress party.

The names doing the rounds include two former three-time CPI(M) MLAs, a two-time Left-leaning Independent legislator, and a long-time personal assistant of V.S. Achuthanandan.

Such a trend is almost unprecedented for the CPI(M) in recent history. Traditionally, the ‘red party’ was seen as a safe landing ground for leaders quitting the Congress.

The last notable turncoat to join the CPI(M) was P. Sarin, who was fielded from Palakkad in the November 2024 by-election.

A Congress aspirant who missed the ticket at the last minute, Sarin switched sides in anger, contested on a CPI(M) ticket, but finished a distant third.

The experiment failed, and the episode was largely seen as an exception. This time, however, the story is different.

The CPI(M), already under pressure after a near drubbing in the December local body elections, is witnessing a steady exit of familiar faces.

Those who have walked out include three-time MLA Aiysha Potti and S. Rajendran, and two-time Left-backed Independent MLA P.V. Anvar.

Rajendran has joined the BJP, adding to the party’s hopes in Idukki district.

Potti, on the other hand, has been warmly received by senior Congress leaders.

She is widely expected to contest from Kottarakkara, a constituency she won three consecutive times starting in 2006.

Anvar’s journey has been more complex. After falling out with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last year, he resigned as MLA and pledged support to the Congress.

Talks later collapsed, prompting him to contest as an Independent from Nilambur, where he finished third.

Now, he has been welcomed back into the Congress fold and is likely to be fielded as a UDF-backed Independent candidate from Beypore against Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, CM Vijayan’s son-in-law.

Adding to the intrigue is A. Suresh, Achuthanandan’s long-serving personal assistant.

He confirmed on Tuesday that UDF leaders have approached him, seeking his willingness to contest from Malampuzha, the seat Achuthanandan represented three times since 2001.

“Yes, I have been approached. Malampuzha is my hometown. I have not said anything yet,” Suresh said.

The coming days are expected to see intense negotiations, with the Congress hoping to capitalise on the Left’s discomfort by fielding as many crossover candidates as possible.

As the election clock ticks, political loyalties appear more fluid than ever.

