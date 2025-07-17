Tunnel project row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya challenges Dy CM Shivakumar to public debate

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha and MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday challenged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister for an open talk and public debate regarding the Bengaluru tunnel project.

Tejasvi Surya claimed that the project only helps elite car owners and won't reduce the traffic jams in Bengaluru.

Responding to the attacks by Surya, Karnataka Congress had stated on its social media handle X, "This isn’t about political credit. It’s about 'Brand Bengaluru', a city that needs the state and Centre to work together. We welcome public audits, technical scrutiny, and open debate. But don’t stall progress by labelling every transformative project as wasteful. Citizens deserve efficient execution, not polarised discourse."

Surya refering to this, stated on Thursday, "If you truly welcome technical scrutiny and public debate on this tunnel road project, I propose an open discussion with Dy CM Shivakumar who is spearheading this project. Let the time and place be of your choosing."

"It will definitely be beneficial to discuss the merits and demerits in a healthy way. Am waiting to hear back from you. Thanks," he said.

"When we oppose Bengaluru’s tunnel road project, some cite Singapore as a model. But even Singapore scrapped similar mega tunnel plans after realising they were costly, unsustainable and ineffective at decongestion. Don’t cherry-pick examples. Learn from Singapore’s correction too," Surya stated.

He further asked Dy CM Shivakumar, "Why should we repeat mistakes others have walked away from?"

"BJP will strongly oppose the tunnel road project, which is nothing but a loot of public money under the guise of development," the Bengaluru South MP claimed.

"This 18-km tunnel road project for Bengaluru, costing Rs 18,500 crore, is planned exclusively for cars from Hebbal to Dairy Circle. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) and feasibility report are riddled with inconsistencies and irregularities," Surya claimed.

According to the report, the tunnel can carry 600–1,600 people per hour and if bikes and two-wheelers are allowed, it could handle about 7,500 people per hour. However, as of now, the plan allows no access for buses, autos or two-wheelers.

The BJP MP has raised objections to the project stating that if a Metro were built instead, it could carry 25,000 people per hour.

“Do we want a project that helps only car owners or a metro project that benefits 25,000 people per hour?” Surya asked.

The Deputy Chief Minister himself said a toll would be levied on the tunnel. The DPR mentions one way toll fee of Rs 660. “How many people in Bengaluru can afford to pay Rs 660 daily to commute?” he asked.

“This is a tunnel for the millionaires of Sadashivanagar, Dollar’s Colony, and 4th Block Koramangala. It seems tailor-made to help D.K. Shivakumar and his close relatives travel to their homes in Koramangala,” Surya alleged.

Surya stated, “BJP opposes the tunnel road project. We will fight to ensure that every single rupee of the people is protected.”

--IANS

mka/rad