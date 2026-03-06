Tunnel, elevated road from Hebbal to Mekhri Circle in B'luru planned at Rs 2,250cr

Bengaluru, March 6 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Friday announced a series of major infrastructure, transport, tourism and cultural initiatives in the State Budget, including new road projects in Bengaluru, development of Anjanadri Hill as a global tourist destination, and plans for a second airport in the city.

Presenting the Budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said a tunnel road and an elevated road will be constructed from Hebbal Junction to Mekhri Circle by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) at a cost of Rs 2,250 crore to ease traffic congestion in the northern part of the city.

The government has also prepared a comprehensive plan to develop Anjanadri Hill, known as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, as a world-famous tourist destination at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The remaining development works will be taken up on priority after obtaining the necessary forest and environmental clearances from the Union government and concurrence from UNESCO, he stated.

To address growing air traffic and decongest Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which has emerged as the country’s third-largest airport, the government has proposed the development of a second airport in the city. A feasibility report will be prepared after obtaining technical advice from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), CM Siddaramaiah announced.

The state government has so far released Rs 1,593 crore in grants for the development of seven domestic airports across Karnataka, and Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the current year, he added.

In the railway sector, nine railway routes are being implemented in the state on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis with the Ministry of Railways. The government has already spent Rs 2,950 crore on land acquisition and Rs 2,682 crore on construction works. For the financial year 2026–27, Rs 600 crore has been allocated for these projects, the Chief Minister said.

The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project is currently under implementation, with construction works underway. Land acquisition for Corridor-4 (Heelalige–Rajanukunte) is in progress, and the government aims to complete works on both corridors by December 2030. An allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for the project in the current year, he said.

In the Budget, CM Siddaramaiah also highlighted the expansion of Namma Metro, which is the country’s second-largest metro rail network. The operational network currently spans 96 km and serves about 10 lakh commuters daily. Of the Rs 67,460 crore spent so far on the project, the state government’s share is Rs 59,376 crore, while the Centre has contributed Rs 8,084 crore. The state government said the central share accounts for only 12 per cent compared to the state’s 88 per cent.

The government plans to complete an additional 41 km of metro lines during the 2026–27 financial year, which is expected to benefit around 15 lakh commuters daily.

To promote balanced regional development and ease pressure on Bengaluru, the government announced that Mysuru will be developed as the state’s second IT city. Currently, more than 30,000 employees are working in around 100 companies in Mysuru’s IT sector, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The Budget also included several cultural initiatives. Foundations will be established in the names of Saint Shishunal Shariff, known for promoting spiritual harmony, and Veera Rani Belavadi Mallamma.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Dalit Literature Movement, the government will publish a book titled “Ardhashatamanada Dalita Sahitya”, compiling works of Dalit poet Siddalingaiah and other Dalit writers from the past five decades. An allocation of Rs 1 crore has been made for the programme.

A night-long theatrical drama on Khwaja Bande Nawaz, similar in scale to Kuvempu’s celebrated play “Malegalalli Madumagalu”, will also be organised.

In addition, the government announced that a new wrestling arena (Kusti Akhada) will be constructed at Belagundi in Belagavi district to encourage wrestlers in the state.

