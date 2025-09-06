TTV Dhinakaran clarifies exit from NDA was a well-considered decision, not a hasty step

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday clarified that the AMMK’s decision to move out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu was not a hasty step, but a well-considered one.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Dhinakaran explained that the AMMK had originally joined the NDA with the sole purpose of supporting Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister. “Parliamentary elections are different, Assembly elections are different. How can the BJP say that it left the alliance because of us? There was no reason for the BJP to quit suddenly. It was a calm decision taken in line with the opinion of our cadres,” he said.

Dhinakaran praised former state BJP president K. Annamalai’s handling of the alliance earlier, but pointed fingers at his successor, Nainar Nagenthran. “The NDA was managed well by Annamalai, but Nagenthran doesn’t know how to handle an alliance. His arrogant remarks about O. Panneerselvam not meeting the Prime Minister created unnecessary tension. Nagenthran’s actions were the reason OPS walked out of the BJP alliance,” he alleged.

On future alignments, Dhinakaran said it was up to the AIADMK and BJP to decide whether the AMMK should be included or not. He also congratulated senior AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan for his attempts to bring unity within the party.

“We waited four months expecting Edappadi K. Palaniswami would change or correct his approach. But it doesn’t seem like he will. Still, in politics, anything can happen. We will take decisions about alliances at the right time. A new front could also be formed,” he added.

Dhinakaran made it clear that the AMMK would aim to be part of any alliance that has winning prospects in the Assembly elections. “We will definitely have opportunities in the elections. The alliance we join will be one that ensures victory,” he said confidently.

--IANS

aal/uk